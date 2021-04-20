Just over a year since it first launched, on the eve of what’s certain to be a massive event for the free-to-play massively multiplayer battle royale shooter, Activision has revealed that the Call of Duty: Warzone player count has surpassed 100 million. The Call of Duty Twitter account posted a short video thanking players for dropping in to Verdansk over the last year.

100 million players and counting. Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn’t be #Warzone without you. pic.twitter.com/knanptnCMU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 20, 2021

Call of Duty Warzone Player Count Reaches 100 Million

Call of Duty: Warzone first launched in March 2020 as a standalone free-to-play component of 2019’s premium title, Modern Warfare. In the year since its release, it has celebrated a number of big milestones and events along the way. 6 million dropped into Verdansk on day one. After just three days, Warzone hit 15 million players. Within a month of its launch, it had reached 50 million players, and was at 75 million by August 2020.

In that time, Warzone was used to announce 2020’s Black Ops Cold War via a unique live in-game event, has had multiple limited time events and modes, including seeing Verdansk get haunted by spooks and jump scares, and is now poised to launch what appears to be the biggest event and map change the game has had so far. Just ahead of the April 21, 2021 Warzone live event that will usher in Season Three, the free-to-play battle royale has reached more than 100 million players.

For reference as to what 100 million players means, here are some comparisons.

PS4 lifetime sales – 114 million

Population of California – 39.4 million

Grand Theft Auto V lifetime sales – 140 million

Active daily Twitter users – 192 million

In short, Warzone’s numbers are enormous and impressive. It’s driven a surge in Call of Duty, giving the franchise its most successful year ever. And things are just getting started for Warzone. Activision plans to support the game for years to come, tying it into the yearly premium releases in unique ways. The Season Three live event—and subsequent fallout—could also see a surge in new players to the game, and it will be interesting to see when and what the next player milestone is that Activision touts.

