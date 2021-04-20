Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi has said that he plans to continue making Gran Turismo video games for the foreseeable future, but also wants to do something “different.”

Yamauchi said this during an interview with KPMG (via GT Planet) but didn’t elaborate on what he has in mind. However, he added that he wants to create a world that feels more real than the real world, “whether this is through Gran Turismo or not.”

I intend to continue Gran Turismo going forward, which will be in the same boat as the car culture and automobile industry. At the same time, I would like to also do something different. I think that one of the missions of video games is to realize digital twins by connecting the real and digital worlds. On the other hand, I also think that the reality that can be felt by humans may not necessarily be felt from something real, and I intend to confront this question for sure. I would like to take on the challenge of creating a world where people feel more reality than the real thing, whether this is through Grand Turismo or not.

Elsewhere in the interview, Yamauchi opined that technology can be used to “make people happy” and he hopes that’s what the future holds.

“I would be happy if we could offer the experience we learned from nature when we were children – such as breathlessly observing what is occurring before our eyes, and making a hypothesis, understanding and acting based on this observation – through video games,” he continued. “I believe that this is my mission.”

[Source: KPMG via GT Planet]