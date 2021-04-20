With Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two ending this week, we don’t want you to miss out on the Season Three launch live event that Activision, Treyarch, and Raven have been teasing. Zombies have taken over Verdansk. All hope seems lost. Something big is coming. Here are all the details about when you can catch it and what we know so far about Season Two transitioning into Season Three.

When is the Call of Duty Warzone Season Three Launch Live Event?

April 21, 2021 at 12pm PT

Activision has been telling players to be logged into Warzone on April 21, 2021 at 12pm PT. They’ve also hinted that you’ll want to make sure to have your “schedule cleared,” so plan accordingly. While Season Three doesn’t officially launch until April 22, the live event on April 21 seems to be some kind of transition that will end Season Two and kick off Season Three.

As a reminder, make sure you have your game fully updated before then. You don’t want to log in to take part in the event only to find a massive update file staring you in the face.

What is the Warzone Live Event?

Apart from rumors and leaks, we don’t officially know. Activision has been keeping this one under wraps. Last year featured a live event for the reveal of Black Ops Cold War within Warzone, and we expect at least some similarities to that first big live event. The Season Three roadmap also confirms a “Warzone map update” in Season Three, so we can probably safely assume the event will tie into whatever that will bring.

Warzone’s Verdansk is currently overrun by zombies and filled with contamination zones, turning players into zombies when they die. The situation in Verdansk seems pretty dire, and teases from Activision suggest some kind of nuclear option to deal with the outbreak (they’ve asked “is conflagration imminent?” in a recent blog post, as well as saying “Verdansk is about to heat up in a big way”).

We can also look to Fortnite for some clues. Epic has previously done some pretty big limited-time events for its own map updates, including just kind of swallowing the entire old map into a wormhole and shutting off the game for two days. Whether or not Warzone matches the scale of Epic’s Fortnite map changing events remains to be seen.

What’s in Call of Duty Warzone Season Three?

Along with the details of the Warzone live event, Season Three features are largely under wraps for the free-to-play game, however, extensive details about Black Ops Cold War Season Three may offer some clues about what’s coming next.

One of those hints is a Black Ops Cold War connection to Verdansk, which is reportedly where Adler is being held. A new event challenge series following the launch of Season Three—called Hunt For Adler—will take place across both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Adler’s story takes place in the 1980s, however… Is there a modern day component to the hunt, or is something else changing?

Curiously, Modern Warfare’s Price is headed to Black Ops Cold War as an Operator. Is this a big part of the Season Three changeover, or just a fun Easter egg/bonus for players?

We also know about some new Operators and Weapons heading to the Season Three Battle Pass and premium store bundles across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, but Activision hasn’t announced anything regarding map, modes, or otherwise just yet for Warzone.

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season Three Update Schedule

Warzone’s Season Three update will be available to download later on April 21st, after the live event (9pm PT, specifically). Season Three won’t officially kick off until the next day, April 22, so it’s unclear if anything will change immediately upon downloading the Season Three update. Here are the update times and sizes for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Note that the Black Ops Cold War update is not required to take part in the Warzone live event.

Black Ops Cold War Update Sizes

Available April 20 at 9pm PT

PlayStation 5: 12.3 GB

12.3 GB PlayStation 4: 8.1 GB

8.1 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 11.6 GB

11.6 GB Xbox One: 8.3 GB

8.3 GB PC: 13.1 GB

Warzone Update Sizes

Available April 21 at 9pm PT

PlayStation 5: 25.6 GB

25.6 GB PlayStation 4: 25.6 GB

25.6 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 25.9 GB

25.9 GB Xbox One: 25.9 GB

25.9 GB PC: 25.2 GB

Do you plan to be logged into Warzone on April 21st at 12pm PT to see what the fuss is all about? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments below.