Sony has rolled out an update for PlayStation 5‘s Share Factory Studio, which adds a community requested feature alongside enhancing editing experience on the console.

In response to the PS5 community requesting increased clips for tracks, the following have been implemented:

Track 1 clips increased from 50 to 100

Track 1 transitions increased from 49 to 99

Music tracks increased from 12 to 24

Track 2 clips increased from 10 to 20

To improve the overall editing experience, the update also includes:

A fresh new look for Track 2 with tapestry now available as well as added support for Layouts and Frames.

Support for HDR screenshots.

Improved track visualization with Track 1 and Track 2 now featuring icons indicating if your clip is in HD, 4K and/or HDR.

Improved Clip and Screenshot Management and integration with the Media Gallery, allowing you to sort your videos and screenshots by Favorites that you have marked.

“These new updates will enhance the current features already available on the Share Factory Studio app for PS5 – for example, you can now create videos up to 4K resolution at 60fps with HDR support, such as 4K/HDR 60fps support for video clips high-quality Creator Packs, music tracks, transitions and stickers, as well as the support of Sound FX,” Sony wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

Delving into the origins of Share Factory, Sony revealed that many of the app’s designers have past experience in game development alongside experience in video editing and multimedia design. According to Senior Producer Stuart Platt, the team has been “blown away by the creativity and how players were using the app” following SHAREfactory’s introduction on the PS4.

Do our readers use Share Factory regularly? Share your thoughts on the app with us below.

[Source: PS Blog]