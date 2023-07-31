Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Join Skateboard Game in Free Update

Session: Skate Sim is getting a surprise update this week, when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles “cowabunga!” into the skateboarding video game.

TMNT characters arriving soon

The free update is set to arrive on August 1, 2023, and will include Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michaelangelo in the game for free on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Developer Crea-ture Studios confirmed the news by posting a brief teaser trailer for the game, showcasing Leonardo grinding down a rail and performing a kickflip on the board.

You can see a brief look at Leonardo in the game below:

Session: Skate Sim was originally released in 2022, and is considered by many to be a spiritual successor to the Skate series. Players control the feet of their skateboarders using analog sticks on controllers, resulting in a tactile, precise play experience.

If you’re hungry for more turtle, 2022’s TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is set to get a big expansion sometime later this year. A new AAA inspired by God of War is reportedly also in the works.