Ranking The 7 Best PS5 Games That You Can’t Pass On In 2024

If you’re a proud owner of a PlayStation 5, then you need to buy the best PS5 games that showcase the power that the console offers. In the past few decades, Sony has made games that have captivated gamers and created a landmark in the gaming industry. Their games provide immersive worlds and impeccable storytelling with characters that are hard not to get attached to. Sony has a lot of first-party studios that make these games exclusively for the console, which is the driving force behind gamers preferring to have a PlayStation console over others.

Since PS5 was released four years ago, plenty of games have been added to its catalog and it has games in every genre so that no gamers are left out. There are some that are an absolute must-have for every console owner. Especially with the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback in the new Dual Sense controllers, the console gaming experience is taken to a whole new level. And today, we’ll be talking about our favorite games that are just too good to be missed out.

Here is the list of our 7 best PS5 games that you should have. Keep in mind that this list is a list of just 7 games, which means a lot of great games are not included.