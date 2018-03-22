assassins creed rogue remastered ps4 pro vs xbox one x

Compare the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro Versions of Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

With Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered now out for players to experience, fans are still trying to find out anything on the upcoming game that they might not have seen prior. With the full game out to analyze, the tech group Digital Foundry has released a video detailing the differences in the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X versions of the game.

The nearly 10-minute video (above) does an outstanding job breaking down Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered on every base and enhanced console, which means four different game variants were tested. When it comes to the video output of all four consoles, the results are likely what you would expect, but there are tons of interesting tidbits in the video, so if you’re enjoying the remastered Rogue or simply looking for more information, make sure to give it a watch.

For more on Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered, make sure to check out our review of the new title. Check out a snippet below:

But even after all my criticisms with the game, the ending was both surprising and fitting. I won’t spoil it, but what I will say is that it reminded me of why I love this franchise so dearly and I would be lying if I said that I didn’t get a little emotional. It doesn’t stop there though, as Assassin’s Creed Rogue is full of small surprises for long-time fans that are better left explored. If anything can be taken from the release of Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered, it is that the series has come a long way in a short period of time. Unfortunately, Assassin’s Creed Rogue is on the wrong side of that timeline.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered is available now.