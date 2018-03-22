Read the Injustice 2 Update 1.18 Patch Notes

Injustice 2 update 1.17 and 1.18 are now available to download. This preps the game for the Legendary Edition, and adds in a ton of new features. Not only has the character level cap been increased, but the tutorial has been expanded into a learning hub, and there are new Gear Items for all of the game’s characters.

Check out the official Injustice 2 update 1.17 and 1.18 patch notes below:

Injustice 2 Update 1.18 Patch Notes General bug fixes and stability improvements Injustice 2 Update 1.17 Patch Notes Character level cap increased to 30.

New Augment Slot is available at level 30.

Tutorial has been expanded and is now the Learn Hub.

Added new Gear Items for all characters.

Infinite Transforms is now available for purchase.

Bruce Wayne Premier Skin added.

General gameplay and balance tweaks.

General bug fixes and stability improvements.

For more on Injustice 2, make sure to check out our review. Here’s what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say:

Injustice 2 may have the best single-player campaign of any fighting game. NetherRealm has hit a solid groove with their fighting games. A few new blocking mechanics help to add a touch more balance to the game’s environmental damage options, and the loot system is second to none. Microtransactions are always a tricky issue with any game, but by sticking to cosmetic items, purchases using additional cash aren’t necessary in order to get full enjoyment out of the game. Fighting game and DC fans alike should add this game to their collection as soon as possible.

Injustice 2 is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.