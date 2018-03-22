The Adventure Pals is Coming to PS4 Next Month

Developers Massive Monster have announced today that their upcoming co-op platformer The Adventure Pals will be launching on April 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Originally announced a couple of months ago, The Adventure Pals is a side-scrolling action platformer that puts players on the back of a giraffe named Sparkles. As you go about your adventure, you’ll interact with various townsfolk, meet weird creatures, and much more.

If you haven’t already, make sure to check out a trailer for the upcoming game below:

For more on The Adventure Pals, make sure to check out our preview of the game from the 2017 PlayStation Experience:

The Adventure Pals also supports local co-op, in a drop-in/drop-out manner. Co-op is still a fairly rare thing to see on games these days, though the indie scene is thankfully pushing this kind of thing extra hard. No word yet on how loot is divvied up to each player, but with a game as light-hearted as The Adventure Pals, it’s probably safe to assume you’ll get your fair share of in-game rewards. Massive Monster has a charming co-op platformer on their hands. Mixing in ability cards ensures that things don’t get stale, while drop-in/drop-out functionality also helps to keep the action going. The colorful world and quirky characters are also a refreshing thing to see in a world filled to the brim with dark shooters. Be on the lookout for The Adventure Pals when it launches in the Spring of 2018.

The Adventure Pals will release on April 3.