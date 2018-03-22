The Witcher Series Reached 33 Million Copies Sold in 2017

Earlier today, CD Projekt held their fiscal presentation for the 2017 year, and in them revealed that The Witcher series continues to be a hot seller. As revealed by CD Projekt, 2017 actually saw a slight uptick from the 2016 fiscal year, with The Witcher franchise having sold more than 33 million copies by the end of 2017.

While the sales for The Witcher series continue, another interesting note from the presentation is the fact that digital distribution for games has been growing at a rapid rate. In 2015, 71% of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt sales were physical, but by 2017, almost 75% of them were digital. Obviously, this speaks to the trend of digital games and how the realm of games is moving forward, but it’s still an interesting little tidbit.

For more on how CD Projekt’s fiscal year was, you can check out the various graphs and information they’ve released. In case you’ve somehow missed out on The Witcher 3, make sure to check out Chandler Wood’s review of the game:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is truly an incredible masterpiece. The writing and building of the world alone should be lauded as some of the best in video games. Stories weave in and out of one another surprisingly. The consequences of every decision are far reaching and unpredictable while also making complete sense once they happen. The world is organic, dangerous, and fun to explore. There is a true sense of reward and accomplishment. While minor design choices keep it from being absolutely perfect, The Witcher 3 will go down as one of the best games of this generation of consoles.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available now.