Watch Some Brand New Lost Soul Aside Gameplay Footage

About two years ago, a lone developer began working on a private video game project called Lost Soul Aside, which was inspired by a trailer for Final Fantasy XV. Since then, Sony China’s Hero Project snapped the project up and the game has been in full development since, with studio UltiZero Games working on the action-RPG. Now, nearly 15 minutes of gameplay footage has been released thanks to the past Game Developers Conference that just wrapped up.

You can check out the gameplay footage below (via DualShockers):

Included in the gameplay footage above is one play through courtesy of DualShockers, and another play through -the second of the video – by the game’s creator Yang Bing himself. In that play through, you can see a bit more precision in the movement and attacks, with Bing even pulling off some frame-specific attacks, a feature he included due to his love of fighting games. According to Bing, the level showcased in the video won’t actually be in the game, but judging by the footage of it, this is going to be a title players will want to keep their eye on.

For more on the upcoming Lost Soul Aside, make sure to check out what Bing had to say about companies approaching him way back in 2016:

I have thought that the reason I want to refuse their offer is the fear of tough life. But after talking with many of you I realized that the real reason is the fear of sharing my world. Maybe we don’t know each other, but actually I’m a self-closing and nameless guy in real life, and now I realized my dream is not to create a game, is to create a world belongs to me, so I can dive into it from the real world, as I said that I planned to decorate the world little by little for maybe 10 years, I want the world to be beautiful, I want Kazer [the main character] to be powerful because I want to be one like him but I can’t. I said I will make it commercial some day but when they really came to me, I’m scared just like someone want to take my world away from me, I begin to be like a little boy protecting his toy. I have thought about this for a long time and I realized that I’m no longer lonely and nameless because of you. Everyone treats me as a friend instead of a developer. If you think my world is good then I should share it to you, even if it may turn out to be another one when it becomes commercial. I’ll have a try to show you the world I dreamed. I decide to take the opportunity. Thank you everyone. I’ll try not to disappoint your expect and mine. It will be tough but I’d like to try. It was for myself but I’m glad to bring it to you now.

Lost Soul Aside currently has no release information.