Injustice 2 Legendary Edition Out Today, Watch New Trailer

Fans can now get everything that NetherRealm’s latest fighting game has to offer in one package. The Injustice 2 Legendary Edition is now in stores as of today. Acting as the de facto game of the year edition, the package features all of the game’s DLC, and a bunch of new updates including an enhanced tutorial mode.

Check out the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition launch trailer:

Here’s the official feature list for the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition:

All downloadable playable characters: Darkseid, Red Hood, Starfire, Sub-Zero, Black Manta, Raiden, Hellboy, Atom, Enchantress and The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Premiere skins available from the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition including Power Girl, John Stewart Green Lantern, Reverse-Flash, Grid and Black Lightning each with unique looks, voices, and dialogue. In addition to the packaged content, enhancements that will be available with Injustice 2 Legendary Edition include: The introduction of the Learn Hub, the game’s expanded tutorial

New Gear items for all characters have been added

The character level cap is increased to 30

A new Augment Slot is available at level 30

For more on the fighting game, make sure to check out our Injustice 2 review. Here’s what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say:

Injustice 2 may have the best single-player campaign of any fighting game. NetherRealm has hit a solid groove with their fighting games. A few new blocking mechanics help to add a touch more balance to the game’s environmental damage options, and the loot system is second to none. Microtransactions are always a tricky issue with any game, but by sticking to cosmetic items, purchases using additional cash aren’t necessary in order to get full enjoyment out of the game. Fighting game and DC fans alike should add this game to their collection as soon as possible.

Injustice 2 is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.