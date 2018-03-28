LEGO The Incredibles Releases This June, Watch Debut Trailer

After weeks of rumors and leaks, the upcoming LEGO The Incredibles game has been confirmed at last. The video game will be based upon both Incredibles films, and will release on the same day as The Incredibles 2 hits theaters – June 15, 2018. It’s the first LEGO game based upon a Pixar film, and it’ll be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Like previous LEGO games, players will have to use different character’s abilities together to solve puzzles and beat up enemies. Players will be able to control the different Parr family members, and combining these powers will be key. Warner Bros. says that players will also be able to “take control of their favorite Incredibles characters in unforgettable scenes and action sequences from both films.”

Check out the debut LEGO The Incredibles game trailer below:

“The Incredibles franchise, full of super-powered characters, adventures and teamwork, combined with all of the humor, puzzle-solving elements and unexpected surprises of LEGO games makes for the perfect combination for players,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director of TT Games Publishing. “With LEGO The Incredibles, fans can experience the non-stop action from both movies while fighting crime together as a super hero family.”

Disney Games VP Lisa Anderson was equally as excited about the partnership. “Fans of all ages will enjoy this new Incredibles gaming experience,” said Anderson. “LEGO The Incredibles introduces thrilling new adventures led by the incomparable Incredibles family, and puts their powers, and their family, to the test in a LEGO world full of fun and surprises.”

The LEGO The Incredibles game will release June 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.