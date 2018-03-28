Go Behind-the-Scenes With Geralt in SoulCalibur VI

With the inclusion of Geralt of Rivia as a playable character in the upcoming SoulCalibur VI already official, Bandai Namco has released a new behind-the-scenes video on the character. In the video, players will get a chance to learn more about how Geralt will play in the upcoming fighting game, including what makes him such a special and unique fighter. As you can tell after watching, Geralt will be much more than a typical sword-wielding character.

You can check out the behind-the-scenes video below:

In you case missed it, CD Projekt Red has praised the inclusion of Geralt into the game, calling it very good for the SoulCalibur community. “Soulcalibur is well known in the fighting games genre for including iconic guest characters. When we were approached with the idea of doing a crossover, we thought our community would really enjoy playing as the witcher,” said Marcin Momot, Community Lead at CD Projekt RED. “We’ve collaborated with Bandai Namco artists to faithfully recreate Geralt, and shared original Witcher 3 assets like Geralt’s model, animations, and weapons. I think Bandai Namco did an outstanding job of capturing all the details and introducing The Witcher to Soulcalibur in a way fans of both series will enjoy,” added Marcin Momot.

Here are the details Bandai Namco has released thus far for the upcoming game:

The SOULCALIBUR franchise has been the premier 3D weapon-based fighting series since the original SOUL BLADE released in arcades in 1995. SOULCALIBUR VI retains the series’ signature 8-Way Run movement system, providing super smooth 3D movement, while integrating new gameplay systems such as the exciting Reversal Edge. Reversal Edge enables characters to clash against each other and follow-up with powerful counterattacks based on their opponent’s actions. Challenge the computer AI, compete against friends, or challenge fighters from around the world in high-speed dynamic battles with jaw-dropping visual effects. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SOULCALIBUR to uncover hidden truths with a diverse lineup of new and returning characters with their unique fighting styles including series mainstays; Mitsurugi and Sophitia.

SoulCalibur VI is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.