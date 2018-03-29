PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PlayStation Plus Free Games for Asia Include Heavy Rain, BlazBlue Central Fiction

March 29, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Sony has announced that the free PlayStation Plus games in Asia for April 2018 will include Mad Max, Heavy RainBlazBlue Central Fiction and more. That means Asian gamers won’t be getting Trackmania Turbo like their North American counterparts. The current games will go away on April 5, so players still have time to redeem games like Bloodborne, Ratchet & ClankLegend of KayClaire: Extended Cut and more.

Here are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on April 3, 2018 in North America and Europe:

Leaving the Instant Game Collection

Entering the Instant Game Collection in Asia

These titles will become available on April 5, 2018. Until then, players will be able to redeem March’s line-up of titles.

What do you think of the April 2018 PlayStation Plus free games? Which free PlayStation 4 game of the selection will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think about all of the PlayStation Plus bonuses in the comment section below!

