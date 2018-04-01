Amazon Lists The Banner Saga Collection for PS4 and Xbox One

A listing has appeared on Amazon’s Canadian website for The Banner Saga Collection. First spotted by Gematsu, the listing doesn’t provide any details about the item but does mention that it’s being published by 505 Games, and will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A July 31, 2018 release date has been provided as a placeholder.

In the absence of an official announcement, we’re guessing that the collection will include the first two games alongside the upcoming title. However, The Banner Saga 3 – set to release this summer – has yet to be confirmed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“Our Kickstarter is only for PC/OSX (Steam and GoG) but we’ll still be bringing Banner Saga 3 to as many platforms as possible and backing our Kickstarter will certainly help make that process easier as well as deliver a more robust game too!” Stoic said previously. “This includes platforms like Mobile and Console.”

It’s unlikely that the developer will skip PlayStation 4 and Xbox One so we won’t be surprised if The Banner Saga Collection is officially announced. The third installment is set to conclude the series’ current narrative arc.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, check out our Banner Saga review.

[Source: Amazon Canada via Gematsu]