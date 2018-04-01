PSLS  •  News

PlayStation’s April Fools’ Day Joke is ‘PlayStation: The Board Game: The Video Game’

April 1, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

PlayStation Asia kicked off April Fools’ Day with quite an interesting concept: a PlayStation board game video game. Over on its official Facebook page, the company not only shared a mock image but also a list of specifications including resolution and trophy information, which you can check out below:

Ever wished your PlayStation gaming experience was a little less digital and a whole lot more analog?

With all new non-animated graphics and zero AI, PlayStation: The Boardgame will let you experience the mild thrills of moving game pieces on cardboard. Who needs a headset when you can just shout angrily at your friends across the table?

PlayStation: The Board Game features:

– A non-4K resolution gameboard
– Pens and paper to draw your own trophies
– Rulebooks. Six of them, in fact!
– Intense local multiplayer action for up to 4 players
– Large and small dice. So many dice!

Look out for PlayStation: The Board Game: The Video Game coming soon!

The post attracted some imaginative comments from readers. One user, Shayful Kamal, added that players must have a Plus subscription in order to play, and how much they can move across the board will depend on how many months they’re subscribed for!

Would our readers buy PlayStation: The Board Game: The Video Game?

[Source: PlayStation Asia (Facebook)]

