PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of April 3, 2018

This week on the North American PlayStation Store, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 and Vita, a few PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. They’re mainly titles from Telltale Games, so adventure game fans are in for a treat. Like always, it’s another exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on April 10 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although other prices are listed within the parentheses if applicable).

All Deals PlayStation 4 7 Days to Die – $14.99

Batman – The Telltale Series – $7.49

Batman: The Enemy Within – $12.49

Back to the Future – $5.99

Game of Thrones – $5.99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $9.99

Minecraft Story Mode – $8.99 Minecraft Story Mode – Adventure Pass – $2.99 Minecraft Story Mode – Season Pass – $5.99

Minecraft Story Mode Season 2 – $12.49

Tales from the Borderlands – $4.49

The Telltale Mega Collection – $77.99

The Walking Dead Collection – The Telltale Series – $34.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne – $5.99

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $4.99

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $3.74

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – $9.99

The Wolf Among Us – $6.24 PlayStation 3 Batman – The Telltale Series – $7.49

Back to the Future – $5.99

Game of Thrones – $5.99

Jurassic Park – $3.99

Minecraft Story Mode – $8.99 Minecraft Story Mode – Adventure Pass – $2.99 Minecraft Story Mode – Season Pass – $5.99

Poker Night 2 – $1.99

Puzzle Agent – $1.99

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space – $3.99

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse – $3.99

Sam & Max: MAX Pack – $5.99

Strong Bad’s Cool Game For Attractive People – $2.99

Tales from the Borderlands – $4.49

Tales of Monkey Island – $3.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne – $5.99

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $4.99

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $3.74

The Wolf Among Us – $6.24 PlayStation Vita The Wolf Among Us – $6.24

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $4.99

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $3.74

PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week's PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you're dealing with dozens if not hundreds of deals.