Dark Souls: Remastered Network Test Gets Dates and Times

With the release date of Dark Souls: Remastered fast approaching, Bandai Namco has confirmed the dates for the upcoming Network Test that will be taking place. The test will run from May 11-12, 2018, and will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The network test will take place within the Undead Parish location and allow players to summon co-op partners or invade others’ games.

As for exactly when players will be able to jump into the world of Dark Souls: Remastered, Bandai Namco has also revealed the exact times the network test will go live, which you can find below:

What: DARK SOULS: REMASTERED Network Test for PlayStation 4 system and Xbox One

When: May 11th and May 12th from 6:00pm PDT to 11:59pm PDT each day for the Americas

How: Download the DARK SOULS: REMASTERED Network Test client from May 1st through 11:59pm PDT on May 8thon PlayStation 4 system and Xbox One (Xbox Gold subscription required to participate) to be part of the test. At 11:59pm PDT on May 8th the network test client will be removed, and no new participants will be accepted.

For more on the original game, check out our Dark Souls review. Here’s what our reviewer had to say about the 2011 PlayStation 3 release:

Dark Souls is a worthy successor to the legacy left by Demon’s Souls. Not only has From Software given fans what they wanted, such as more weapons and spells, but they have also added a new faction system that goes above and beyond the scope of Demon’s Souls. As a single player game, Dark Souls presents a tight and polished experience with the player constantly chasing that new piece of loot, or that next soul level, or the next boss battle. The enhancement of multiplayer by including the covenant system is a huge boost to the enjoyment of the game. Demon’s Souls‘ servers may still be going strong two years after release, but however long they do last, I’d bet Dark Souls‘ servers will certainly last much longer.

Dark Souls Remastered will release on May 25, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.