PSA: For Honor Free Weekend Begins Tomorrow

In case you missed it last week, Ubisoft has once again confirmed that another For Honor free weekend will be taking place, this time starting on May 3 and running through May 6. As has been the case in the past, players on current-gen consoles and PC will have access to the full game, including all multiplayer modes, the campaign, and the original roster of 12 heroes.

Ubisoft also announced that during the free weekend, they will be re-introducing the Warrior Training Program, an initiative that rewards existing players and new players who work together. Seasoned players who complete five matches while grouped with free Weekend players will receive two weeks of revamped Champion Status (valued at 8,000 Steel), which will deliver even more XP boosts to players and their team. All in all, it seems like a great way to try and get the entire community playing together, so make sure to jump back in and help out some new players if you can.

For more For Honor news, make sure to check out our review of the title, which you can get a snippet of below:

The most disappointing part of For Honor has been how poor the matchmaking has been. I regularly found myself in matches where I would start off with computer-controlled teammates. Considering For Honor multiplayer matches are relatively small (it’s four players on each side), it’s rather ridiculous that the game couldn’t find three other humans for me to play with. Sometimes these bots would get replaced midway through a match, but oftentimes they stayed the entire time and put my side at a disadvantage. One particularly bad case had both teams have bots in Domination, the game’s main mode.

For Honor is available now.