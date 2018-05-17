Treyarch Details Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies Mode With Three Trailers

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal event is officially over, and while tons of fans were waiting for the multiplayer reveal, an equal amount of fans were waiting for news on the Zombies mode that has become a mainstay in the world of Call of Duty. During the event, Treyarch unveiled three new trailers for the upcoming mode, all of which detail different “experiences” that players will find when they jump into the Zombies mode. You can check out the three below:

As you can tell from the trailers above, this year’s iteration of Zombies looks to be similar (very heavy sci-fi tones) to past versions of the mode, but will also include a ton of new things. The Zombie component of Black Ops 4 seems to take place across three different maps: IX, which is set in a gladiatorial arena; Voyage of Despair, which sees players fighting off zombies on the RMS Titanic; and Blood of the Dead, which takes place in a prison, and is a call back to the Mob of the Dead zombies map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

According to the reveal event, the full story behind the Zombies mode seems to center around some sort of ancient order that wants to transform the entire world into zombies for their own terrible agenda. Of course, Treyarch has promised a ton of post-launch updates (a feature they’re referring to as “Callings”) for the mode that will include things like limited-time challenges, seasonal content, and more.

Also announced during the event was a custom mutation system, which will allow players to change over 100 different options in order to tweak their experience. Players can change things like the zombie speed, player damage, and even the difficulty of the mode, so there really does seem to be something for every player when the mode launches in October. Make sure to stay tuned for more information about the mode, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in general, as we cover more from the reveal event.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is set to launch on October 12, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.