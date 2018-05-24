SIE is Localizing All Trails of Cold Steel PS4 Games in Traditional Chinese and Korean

Nihon Falcom has just announced that Sony Interactive Entertainment is working with them to localize the entirety of Trails of Cold Steel RPG series on PlayStation 4 in Traditional Chinese and Korean.

Falcom also released a press release in Japanese, which we have translated right below:

Nihon Falcom Corporation hereby informs that under supervision of the company, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) Localization Center has decided to produce Traditional Chinese and Hangul versions of all titles in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series for PlayStation 4. As the first batch, the Traditional Chinese and Hangul versions of PlayStation 4 exclusive titles Trails of Cold Steel I -Thors Military Academy 1204- and Trails of Cold Steel II -The Erebonian Civil War- will be released on August 17, 2018. As for the Traditional Chinese and Hangul versions of the sequel Trails of Cold Steel III and the final series title Trails of Cold Steel IV -The End of Saga-, we will announce them later after the details have been decided.

The first three Trails of Cold Steel games on PS4 are already released in Japan, with the final game, Trails of Cold Steel IV, slated for release on September 27.

However, none of the PS4 games are available in English yet, with only the first two games are currently available on PS3 and PS Vita. This totally begs the question: When will we see new English localizations for the Trails of Cold Steel series?

[Source: Nihon Falcom]