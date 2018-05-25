Destiny 2, NBA 2K18 & More Discounted in EU PS Store Sale, Full List Inside

The European PlayStation Store is running another weekend sale, this time focusing on a few select franchises that fans will no doubt recognize. Highlights include Destiny 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and NBA 2K18 along with its virtual currency, VC.

The full list of discounted titles is as follows (head over to your regional store for local pricing). Do note that availability may vary by region.

It’s important to note that all of these sales (excluding the FIFA 18 deals) will be end on May 28, so make sure to take advantage of any before it’s too late. Let us know in the comments if you plan on picking anything up.

[Source: PlayStation]