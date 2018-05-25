Destiny 2, NBA 2K18 & More Discounted in EU PS Store Sale, Full List Inside
The European PlayStation Store is running another weekend sale, this time focusing on a few select franchises that fans will no doubt recognize. Highlights include Destiny 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and NBA 2K18 along with its virtual currency, VC.
The full list of discounted titles is as follows (head over to your regional store for local pricing). Do note that availability may vary by region.
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – GOLD EDITION
- NBA 2K18
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold
- 450,000 VC
- 200,000 VC
- 75,000 VC
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- The Evil Within® 2
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital Delux
- Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle
- Destiny 2 – Standard Edition
- WWE 2K18
- WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition
FIFA 18 promotion (until 13th July)
Celebrate the world’s game in EA Sports FIFA 18 on PlayStation 4 with the addition of football’s biggest tournament: the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.
Don’t have FIFA 18? Buy it now at a discounted price on PS Store.
It’s important to note that all of these sales (excluding the FIFA 18 deals) will be end on May 28, so make sure to take advantage of any before it’s too late. Let us know in the comments if you plan on picking anything up.
[Source: PlayStation]