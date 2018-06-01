Metal Gear Survive Free Trial Available This Weekend

It’s been 100 days since the launch of Metal Gear Survive, and to celebrate Konami has announced today that the game will be available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers over the weekend. The free trial of the game should be available now on the PlayStation Store and will conclude on June 4th at 6 pm GMT, so if you haven’t yet had a chance to play and were hoping to, now’s your chance.

Konami also announced that alongside the free trial of the game, Metal Gear Survive will also be 30% off on the PlayStation Store starting today and running through June 8th. Adding to that, the game has also been updated to introduce a new log-in bonus today, giving players 100 SV Coins (in-game currency) every day that they log-in. This log-in bonus is available as a limited time item in the game and will be running from June 1-11, so if you’re still playing the game, make sure to jump in and claim your free coins.

Despite its rocky launch and reception, Konami has continued to provide a ton of content to the world of Metal Gear Survive, the latest of which is bringing back a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater-themed event known as “The Encounter 1964” back into the game. For more on what you can get in the upcoming event (which begins on June 12th), check out below courtesy of Konami:

[ NEW ] Accessory Sneaking Suit [Naked Snake]

Accessory Sneaking Suit [THE BOSS]

Avatar Face paint: Zombie

Avatar Face paint: Oyama

Nameplate Tsuchinoko [ REPRINT ] Accessory JumpsuitAccessory Fatigues [Naked Snake]

Accessory Jumpsuit [EVA]

Gesture: “You’re pretty good.”

Avatar Face paint: Green

Avatar Face paint: Black

Avatar Face paint: Splitter

Avatar Face paint: Woodland

Accessory Ocelot Unit Beret

Accessory Ocelot Unit Beret [w/ Balaclava]

Accessory Crocodile Cap

Nameplate FOX

Nameplate PATRIOT

Nameplate Shagohod

Cassette Tape Takin’ On The Shagohod

Metal Gear Survive is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.