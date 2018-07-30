Moonlighter 1.7 Update Adds 100 New Room Patterns and Post-Dungeon Content

Get ready to dust off those tills and set up shop again! The Moonlighter 1.7 update will make its way to the PlayStation 4 in the next few weeks and comes packed with brand-new room patterns, post-dungeon content, and a few neat trinkets to keep you coming back for more.

The More Stock Update, the first of four main updates detailed on the Moonlighter roadmap, will add 100 new room patterns, plus a new puddle environmental hazard. No longer will you have to only keep an eye on enemies and chasms, as puddles can sap away your health when you spend too much time in a place littered with this mysterious liquid. I suppose it is just like real life.

There will be changes to boss rooms. After you’ve felled the big beastie, its room will be populated with waves of enemies. Kill them quickly enough, and you’ll unlock more loot.

As for the rest of the upcoming Moonlighter 1.7 update, here’s what you can expect, as per the PC version’s patch notes:

New armor skins Now, every time you decide (and you should!) to upgrade piece of armor it will have a different aesthetic associated with the dungeon, also the armor icon will be different. New visual effects for enchanted weapons We’ve added new particle FX for enchanted weapons that are triggering whenever you use the weapon. The FX has 3 different levels that are associated with each enchantment level. So, the more enchanted weapon – the cooler it becomes! On top of that, we’ve added a little glint effect that it is applied to the icon of an enchanted weapon inside the inventory, so you can identify enchanted weapons easier. New in-game tutorials We have added these scrolls that will appear whenever you upgrade your shop and and some kind of new feature appears. We’ve prepared these new tutorials for: Decoration items (Shop level 2)

Wealthy customers (Shop level 2)

Quests (Shop level 3)

Crystal showcases (Shop level 3)

Shop Helper (Shop level 4) General fixes: Soft lock upon starting a new game by overwriting previous save

Inconsistency in Banker’s prices

No longer possible to open Inventory during Intro cutscene

Updated Chinese and Japanese translations

FPS Drop after resuming game from an extended “soak” on pause menu

Soft lock after finishing credits that were opened during gameplay

Random crash after publisher screen

No longer possible to open chest during “waking up” animation

Exclamation mark remaining above NPC even after everything was “read”

PS4 Touchpad button instead of Xbox “View” button on Map binding

GUI was not refreshing upon swapping held items in the inventory

Overlapping buttons in options when opened for the first time

Cursor no longer goes back to the top of the list after crafting something at the Blacksmith

It was not being possible to enchant items that were placed in bedside chest

Credits texts overlapped with button prompts in Russian and German

Issues with cursor in multi-paged bedside chest Dungeon Fixes: Soft lock upon pausing game during Merchant Emblem tutorial

Dungeon blocker after killing first monster mini-wave before the second appears in Enemy Waves Secret room

No longer possible to open inventory between two stages of the final boss fight

Crash on picking up an item that was dropped on death in Tutorial Dungeon

Skeletons were looking intact upon returning to the room again Shop oriented fixes: Notebook prices were not recorded if the item before patching to 1.6 was sold for a cheaper price than after the update

Items from previous sale were displayed on sales summary if the game was quit before closing sho

No longer possible to receive two quests requesting the same item

While the Moonlighter 1.7 update is currently out for PCs, PlayStation 4 players won’t have long to wait, with an expected August 2018 release window in store (heh) for the game’s new content.