Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Jammies Mode and Blaster Master Crossover Released for Free

WayForward has released a free content update for Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, across all available platforms, just as a way to say thank you to the fans. The free “Summer Surprise” adds a new “Jammies Mode,” as well as a “Shantae x Blaster Master Zero” transformation that does exactly what it sounds like.

Jammies Mode is pretty self-explanatory too – this lets players run through the game as Shantae in her pajamas, instead of the usual genie getup. But it comes with some gameplay changes as well. Shantae can float on a cloud, use powerful sheep projectiles, and attacks with a pillow instead of her whip-like hair.

Aside from Jammies Mode, Shantae also has a new transformation dance that allows her to become a Shantae-faced version of Sophia from Blaster Master Zero. Not only does the trailer introducing this transformation feature a dope remix of the Blaster Master theme, but it also showcases the transformation, which looks pretty accurate, all things considered. As Sophia, Shantae has the multi-directional cannon, and is even shown taking on a boss in Sophia form.

This free update applies to all versions of Shantae: Half-Genie Hero. That includes both physical and digital editions of the game on PlayStation 4 and Vita.

[Source: Gematsu]