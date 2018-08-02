The Colorful and Vibrant Spectrum Arrives on the PS4 in September

Time to dig up another little indie gem. Let us introduce you to Spectrum, which is a “minimalist platformer set in an abstract world of stylized shapes and bright colors where you have to escape from 80 levels spread in 8 mysterious environments.” Just in case you were wondering, Spectrum is being brought to the PlayStation 4 by the folks at Digerati, the same team that has put its effort behind promising indie titles such as the recently announced Frost and the cool-looking Fall of Light.

Your goal in Spectrum is simple enough. You jump, dive, and find your flow, as you maneuver through 80 beautifully crafted levels. These are not ordinary areas, though. Each of one changes its shape and color, which is why you have to stay on your toes at all times. The colorful visuals are accompanied with an ambient soundtrack. Evidently, it’s something Digerati has described as zen-platforming. Sounds good to me.

Spectrum was released on the PC in 2016, but now the delightful platformer is heading to the PlayStation 4 on August 21, 2018, as well as the Nintendo Switch on August 20th and Xbox One on August 24th. Those who preorder Spectrum will get a 20% discount, and PS Plus subscribers can look forward to a 20% launch discount until September 5, 2018.

Check out Spectrum‘s main features below:

A mysterious world brought to life with a colorful, minimalist aesthetic

Master movement and gravity to dodge obstacles and reach the exit portal

Ambient soundtrack to sharpen the senses and stimulate the mind

80 beautifully designed levels spanning 8 different environments

3 bonus objectives on every level to complete for total perfection

Perfect your runs to become a legend of the leaderboards

Race Mode: Compete against a friend in the Nintendo Switch exclusive local 2-player mode. Supports split Joy-Con play

At times, it’s nice to take a break from mainstream gaming. This indie game seems like just the ticket to unwind while you’re waiting for bigger releases that are going to hit this fall. Are you interested in Spectrum?