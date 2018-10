Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Big New Update Brings Leaderboards and a Number of Improvements

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update recently went live alongside the game’s first 2XP weekend event, Black Market, and Halloween event. It adds leaderboards for multiplayer, Blackout, and Zombies, and brings with it a number of fixes and improvements.

Patch notes are as follows:

General Leaderboards are now available for Multiplayer, Blackout, and Zombies. For Multiplayer and Blackout, players will start ranking on Leaderboards after playing 25 games. Addressed an issue where player-created paintjobs may appear corrupted or stretched when placed on weapons. Previously created paintjobs may appear shifted or skewed as a result and may need to be readjusted. As a result of significant architectural changes between updates, previous Theater files can no longer be viewed. While this is an unfortunate side effect of live game development, we will make every effort to keep instances of incompatibility to an absolute minimum. General stability improvements across Multiplayer, Blackout, and Zombies.

Multiplayer General Improved spawn points on various maps in Free For All and Domination. Added “Sprint Cancels Reload” to Options in the Controls category. When enabled, this allows players to cancel their weapon reload by starting a sprint. This will not prevent sprinting or reloading if players are already sprinting and perform a reload. Addressed several issues with mantling and other first-person combat animations. Specialists Fixed an exploit where a player could use Crash’s TAK-5 for the duration of the match. Addressed an issue where Ruin’s Grapple Gun would appear to float from the player’s hand. Addressed an issue where Nomad’s Vision Pulse visuals would remain on enemies after respawning and during Best Play. Improved pathfinding for Prophet’s Seeker on various maps. Corrected an issue with voiceover lines occasionally playing at incorrect times. Weapons & Attachments Addressed issues with weapon Camos appearing on unintended portions of weapons. Addressed an issue where some Reactive Camos were not displaying correctly. Addressed an issue where friendly Players, Equipment, and Scorestreaks would display thermal visuals in the NVIR Optic. Maps Militia Additional spawns added for various game modes. Payload Extended the silo catwalk Control zone into the missile area to provide additional cover when attacking and defending. Perks Addressed an issue with Engineer that allowed highlighted Equipment to occasionally obscure enemy players. Scorestreaks Addressed an issue where the Gunship’s thermal visuals could remain on enemy Players. Addressed an issue where the Mantis could not be controlled after calling in a Strike Team. Equipment Team kills with the Sensor Dart in Hardcore no longer count toward Scorestreak progress.

Zombies General: We’ve improved stability in Easter Egg quests and high-round play, and are currently working on addressing more crashes. Addressed an issue where in-game XP notifications were appearing in Zombies. The XP earn rate across all Zombies modes has been verified and is unchanged. Improved pathing for enemy Zombies. Addressed instances of Zombies Challenges displaying incorrect completion requirements. Addressed an issue causing a delay before players could activate consecutive Special Weapon melee attacks. Addressed an issue causing a slight delay before players could pick up a Power-Up. Weapon Camos Addressed issues with Camos not properly applying to weapons. Addressed issues with several Camo Challenges not displaying the correct unlock requirements. Addressed instances of Pack-a-Punch Camos not appearing on specific weapons. IX Addressed an issue where the second part of the boss battle occasionally wouldn’t trigger properly. Addressed multiple issues with overlapping voiceover lines. Custom Mutations: Addressed an issue where players were not earning Nebulium Plasma in Custom Mutations. Addressed several stability issues when using different Custom Mutation options. Inspection: Addressed an issue where Zombies characters were displaying incorrectly in the Inspection menu.

Blackout General: Addressed issues with Splitscreen stability in the Staging Area. Challenges: Addressed an issue with Challenges incorrectly tracking wins in Duos and Quads. Awareness Perk: Maximum player footstep volume while active has been lowered. Material sounds are now more audible over larger distances while active.



In addition to the above, Treyarch will be addressing the following issues in future updates:

International Lobby Populations To our players experiencing trouble starting full Blackout and MP matches in certain areas at specific times of the day (parts of South America, South Africa, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East): we hear you. We are investigating multiple options to give everyone the best possible experience by connecting players to the closest well-populated server with without negatively impacting other players on that server. Please stay tuned as we roll out updates to help alleviate this issue.

Zombies Weapon Camos Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter camos will be coming to Zombies in a future update. We hear you loud and clear.

Hosts Exiting Zombies We are aware of players’ games ending when the host exits. We’re working on a solution and will update you with further details soon.



[Source: Reddit]