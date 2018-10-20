NBA Playgrounds Delisted from Digital Storefronts Without a Warning

A year and a half after its release, NBA Playgrounds has been removed from all digital storefronts. Delisting of the Nintendo eShop version was first reported on Reddit, with users later reporting that the game has been removed from PlayStation Store, Xbox Live, and Steam as well.

We’ve checked PlayStation Store pages in various regions ourselves, and can confirm that NBA Playgrounds is no longer available online.

The move may not surprise many considering NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 just launched, and the original failed to woo people over. However, it’s the lack of a warning that’s troubling.

The original title was developed by Saber Interactive and published by Mad Dog Games. Although the sequel was picked up by 2K, it’s unclear if the publisher is behind the delisting or not.

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 received more positive reviews than its predecessor. However, at the time of this writing, only seven publications have registered their reviews with Metacritic, where the user score indicates a mixed reception among players. Steam user reviews have been mixed as well.

This understandably makes us wonder if the sequel will meet the same fate should sales fail to meet expectations.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Reddit via Destructoid]