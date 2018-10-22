UK Sales Chart: SoulCalibur VI Physical Sales See a Huge Drop Compared to V

According to GameIndustry.biz, SoulCalibur VI saw a massive drop in its UK physical sales, selling 55% fewer hard copies than SoulCalibur V. However, it’s worth noting that SoulCalibur V was released in 2012, back when digital purchases were far less commonplace.

We’ve been seeing this decrease in physical UK sales throughout 2018. Even heavy hitters like FIFA 19 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 have experienced this drop.

On a lighter note, of the SoulCalibur VI UK physical copies that were sold, 80% were for the PlayStation 4. However, this fun fact comes with the caveat that the PlayStation 4 is the most popular console in the UK.

As usual, these physical sales statistics do not account for digital sales. Just because physical sales have gone down, doesn’t spell doom for a franchise. It’s not uncommon for a game to sell well while experiencing this decline.

On that note, below are the top ten games on the UK sales chart, for the week ending on October 20, 2018. SoulCalibur VI is on the list, but is far from the stealing the spotlight.

1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

2 FIFA 19

3 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

4 Spider-Man

5 Forza Horizon 4

6 LEGO DC Super-Villains

7 Super Mario Party

8 SoulCalibur VI

9 Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy

10 Shadow of the Tomb Raider

[Source: GameIndustry.biz]