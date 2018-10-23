The Final Volume in the Assassin’s Creed: Uprising Series Arrives

The third and final volume for the Assassin’s Creed: Uprising comic has just been released, published by Titan Comics. The comic is written by Dan Watters and Alex Paknadel, and is illustrated by José Holder. The first issue was released in February 2017, and marks the end of the Phoenix Project storyline which was introduced in Assassin’s Creed: Unity. The description for the third volume can be read, below:

Time has run out for our modern day Assassins! With a new world order on the horizon, Charlotte and her cell are faced with the biggest threat the Brotherhood has ever encountered as they race to halt the impending resurrection of the Isu deity Juno, her fanatical acolytes, and their plans for global domination!

If comic books aren’t your thing, you can always check out the vast arrangement of Assassin’s Creed novels currently littering the market. There is an official novelization of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey arriving on October 30, 2018, written by Gordon Doherty. There is also a prequel novel that ties into Assassin’s Creed: Origins, written by Oliver Bowden, titled Assassin’s Creed Origins: Desert Oath. Our own Keri Honea can profess to losing many hours in both the Last Descendants and Heresy novels in her lore series.

Have any of you dove into the books or comics just yet? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Twitter]