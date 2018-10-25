New Playlists Arrive In Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Latest Update

Treyarch has once again delivered details regarding their latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 patch, accompanying the release of the Black Market for all platforms on October 26, 2018. The free Halloween Event will also be made available across all platforms, beginning on October 27, featuring thematically appropriate cosmetics. Operation: First Strike will also deliver free cosmetic content to unlock in multiplayer and Blackout, including new signature weapons, gestures, customizable outfits, calling cards, tags, stickers, Blackout characters, and more. Below are some of the fixes included with the patch:

General: Added some missing translations for Black Market and Playlist titles. Zombies: Playlists Created two new Public playlists: Classified and Blood of the Dead Removed Aether Playlist.



It’s worth noting that all limited-time Special Events will run for the same duration for all platforms, and will give all players the same amount of time to earn event content.

Treyarch’s recent updates addressed the network issues that some players have been experiencing since launch, and have been hard at work trying to fix them. But hey, if you haven’t yet picked up your copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and would like some help in making a decision to get it, check out our review.

Does this update address needed fixes within the game? What else do you wish they’d sort out? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: Reddit]