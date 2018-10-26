Starlink: Battle for Atlas Isn’t Doing So Hot on Twitch

Starlink: Battle for Atlas released two weeks ago, and it looks like the game may be struggling to capture an audience. Based on an analysis from number-crunching outlet GitHyp from the game’s performance on Twitch, launch week for Starlink was apparently one of the worst for a new IP from Ubisoft.

During its first week out, the toys-to-life space adventure peaked at 7,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch, debuting at #16 on the popular streaming platform. Apparently as time goes on the numbers have plummeted, with no streams or viewers at all for Starlink during certain times of the day.

Comparatively, LEGO DC Super Villains, which has a similar target audience and released on the same day, had double the presence on Twitch, with a peak of 13,000 concurrent viewers. Ubisoft’s previous release, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, broke over 100,000 concurrent viewers on its debut. Even the Star Fox content included in the Nintendo Switch version didn’t seem to make a difference, and again according to GitHyp, many “top streamers” didn’t bother playing Starlink at all.

The GitHyp article points to many possible reasons for this, despite what have been generally positive reviews for Starlink across the board. The article points to Ubisoft’s marketing, as well as genre fatigue due to the game’s similarities to No Man’s Sky. That’s all conjecture, but probably worth looking at as you follow Starlink‘s trajectory going forward.

[Source: GitHyp]