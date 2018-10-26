Dev Slips Up, Admits The Elder Scrolls VI Might Be a PlayStation 5 and Next-Gen Game

While there most certainly deserves to be a discussion about the suddenness of next generation consoles, it may prove an inevitability for The Elder Scrolls VI. In an interview with Gamespot at PAX Australia, Bethesda marketing boss Pete Hines and Zenimax Online Studios game director Matt Firor both took time to assure what most of us already figured, that The Elder Scrolls VI is very far away, so far it will most likely fall in the list of PlayStation 5 titles. When asked about whether The Elder Scrolls: Online will be affected by the sixth entry’s release, Firor remained uncertain:

I don’t even know what the world is going to be like when it comes out; there will be a different console generation by then, I’m sure. Who knows. But I know we’re free and clear for a long time.

Firor’s comment “there will be a different console generation by then,” seems pretty certain that the release of The Elder Scrolls VI will be after a new generation of consoles launches. At that point, it wouldn’t make sense to release the game on previous gen, so this is the closest confirmation we have of Bethesda working on a The Elder Scrolls VI PlayStation 5 release.

Hines describes The Elder Scrolls VI as “big” and “ambitious”, which is actually quite the statement given Bethesda’s inclination for growth from one title to the next. We’ve entered a stage in gaming where groundbreaking open-worlds are giving others something to strive for, and given the game’s distance from release, as well as the potential need for a next generation console, I don’t doubt that anything Bethesda has planned will be anything short of incredible.

There’s also Starfield to look forward to, which is another single-player RPG from Bethesda. We can expect that before the release of The Elder Scrolls VI, which is actually known, but Todd Howard refuses to spill the beans on when, exactly.

What does everyone think about the sixth Elder Scrolls being released as a next generation console game? Inevitable or unnecessary? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: Gamespot]