Possible Undertale DLC Announcement Coming Our Way, Based on a Series of Cryptic Tweets
Undertale developer Toby Fox went on a twitter rampage today, dropping a series of cryptic messages that suggest a player poll will initiate something relating to the game. Put together, the tweets read:
WELCOME.
HAVE YOU BEEN LOOKING
FOR ME?
HOW WONDERFUL…
I
HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR YOU
AS WELL
I HAVE SOMETHING
SOMETHING I WANT TO SHOW YOU
SOMETHING
I THINK YOU WILL FIND
VERY,
VERY,
INTERESTING
BUT
IT IS NOT COMPLETE
YET
NO
IT IS FAR FROM COMPLETE
THUS
I HAVE A SMALL FAVOUR TO ASK
OF YOU.
RETURN HERE IN [24] HOURS.
AT THAT TIME,
I WILL ASK YOU A FEW QUESTIONS
THEN
USING YOUR RESPONSES
WE WILL APPROACH ITS REALIZATION
THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR YOUR TIME.
I WILL BE IN CONTACT AGAIN
SOON.
RETURN HERE IN [24] HOURS.
— ██████ (@UnderTale) October 30, 2018
The rumor mills are already spitting fire, many believing it could be a sizeable DLC for Undertale. If you haven’t yet tried Undertale, it’s definitely something to consider. The role-playing sensation is a wonderfully written tale of kindness and hilarity, told through an endearing cast of characters and gameplay that shatters conventional mechanics. You should check out our review to get a better idea of what I’m talking about. There’s also a book!
What do fans thing will happen with the announcement tomorrow? Let us know in the comments!
[Source: Twitter]