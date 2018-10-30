Possible Undertale DLC Announcement Coming Our Way, Based on a Series of Cryptic Tweets

Undertale developer Toby Fox went on a twitter rampage today, dropping a series of cryptic messages that suggest a player poll will initiate something relating to the game. Put together, the tweets read:

WELCOME.

HAVE YOU BEEN LOOKING

FOR ME?

HOW WONDERFUL…

I

HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR YOU

AS WELL

I HAVE SOMETHING

SOMETHING I WANT TO SHOW YOU

SOMETHING

I THINK YOU WILL FIND

VERY,

VERY,

INTERESTING

BUT

IT IS NOT COMPLETE

YET

NO

IT IS FAR FROM COMPLETE

THUS

I HAVE A SMALL FAVOUR TO ASK

OF YOU.

RETURN HERE IN [24] HOURS.

AT THAT TIME,

I WILL ASK YOU A FEW QUESTIONS

THEN

USING YOUR RESPONSES

WE WILL APPROACH ITS REALIZATION

THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR YOUR TIME.

I WILL BE IN CONTACT AGAIN

SOON.

RETURN HERE IN [24] HOURS. — ██████ (@UnderTale) October 30, 2018

The rumor mills are already spitting fire, many believing it could be a sizeable DLC for Undertale. If you haven’t yet tried Undertale, it’s definitely something to consider. The role-playing sensation is a wonderfully written tale of kindness and hilarity, told through an endearing cast of characters and gameplay that shatters conventional mechanics. You should check out our review to get a better idea of what I’m talking about. There’s also a book!

What do fans thing will happen with the announcement tomorrow? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Twitter]