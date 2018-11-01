Microtransactions Make Their Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Debut

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has been out for a little less than a month, but the updates keep on coming. However, this one may be one of the biggest the game will see. Treyarch decided to drop a little Halloween treat (or trick, depending on how you feel) on its players with its newest patch. Who’s ready for microtransactions?

The most notable introduction with this patch is undoubtedly the COD points, which are used for the game’s form of microtransactions. These points can be spent in the Black Market or used in Zombies to get some Nebulium Plasma.

In addition, the Black Market will see Special Orders added to it. Special Orders will let players stack each tier in the Market with multiple items. Special Orders will rotate throughout the Black Market on a regular basis, but there’s no need to worry about losing the items once you acquire them.

The update comes to the PlayStation 4 first, with a launch for other systems planned for next week. Here are the full patch notes:

General Black Ops Pass owners now receive a one-time bonus of 1,000 COD Points and 300 Nebulium Plasma.

COD Points can now be used to advance Black Market Tiers, access Special Orders in the Black Market, and acquire Nebulium Plasma in Zombies on PS4 (other platforms to follow next week).

Special Orders now available in Black Market on PS4 (other platforms to follow next week). Multiplayer Create-a-Class Resolved an error associated with equipping a Signature Weapon, equipping an attachment, then re-equipping the same Signature Weapon. Resolved an error associated with removing a Signature Weapon with any attachment equipped.

Miscellaneous Full parties of 6 can now play in Chaos Domination. Zombies Miscellaneous Resolved an issue where Camos did not apply properly to weapons. Resolved an issue where the incorrect Pack-a-Punch Camo was applied to a weapon with attachments equipped.



Black Ops 4’s last update brought back the fan-favorite Gun Game mode.

Are you happy that microtransactions have made their way to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4? Or are you less than enthusiastic? Let us know!

