THQ Nordic is Updating the First Two Darksiders for Native 4K

Today, THQ Nordic announced that the remastered editions of the first two Darksiders titles, Darksiders: Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition are receiving updates as part of the Darksiders III release festivities. Not only are existing versions of these two games going to be updated, starting today with the first game, but one of the special editions of Darksiders III will also include them for free.

The updates, which launch today for Darksiders: Warmastered Edition and later in the month for Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, will allow the games to run in native 4K on 4K-capable hardware such as the PlayStation 4 Pro.

If you hop over to the PlayStation Store right now, you can find the listing for the Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition in addition to the Digital Deluxe Edition. This listing comes with a PS4 theme, an in-game armor skin, entitlement to upcoming DLC, and both of the remastered previous titles for free. In addition, preordering will also grant 24 hours early access to the game, and there is currently a 10% discount which drops the price down from $99.99 to $89.99.

Darksiders III is set to release on November 27, 2018. If you haven’t played Darksiders and/or Darksiders II yet, it seems like THQ Nordic really wants you to!