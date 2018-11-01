The Black Ops 4 Companion App Will Help You Drop Your Noob Habits

Activision has just released a free Call of Duty Companion App for iOS and Android devices, letting you keep track of your squad, customize your loadouts, and receive personalized recaps, briefs, and gameplay tips based on how you play. The app aims to have players keep up with their squad’s activities to enact a more efficient approach with weekly objectives. You’ll be able to see who within your 20 player squad is slacking, and who is picking up said slack.

Once you sign up, the app will also give you weekly Action Reports on your performance for the previous week, along with a Weekly Briefing, which is their nice way of letting you know if you suck or if you’re being awesome. They’re hoping that, by showing you where you need improvement, you’ll perform better in-game. It’ll go as far as tracking your movements, as well as the bullets you fired through Heat Maps. Big brother just wants you to be better than the noobs. This applies to both Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Call of Duty: WWII.

But what’s a companion app for a game like Call of Duty without providing intelligence? You’ll also receive notifications on updates, in-game events, and newly added items and weapons. SVP of Consumer Engagement Monte Lutz had this to say about the apps release:

We’re launching with compelling features that are tailor-made for the Call of Duty community, and we’ll continue to add new capabilities, including localization, a loadout editor and chat, that will give players the tools they need to get the most out of Call of Duty. We look forward to partnering with the community on developing the roadmap for future features.

If you missed it, you should have a look at Black Ops 4’s most recent mammoth update, providing a better experience for the Halloween Event that also recently kicked off. Penalties were also issued for players using glitches and other exploits, so be wary of those before diving in.

Who here plans on getting the app to tighten up their squad’s performance? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Activision]