Complete Fallout 76 Preorder Guide

The latest installment to Bethesda’s Fallout series is just around the corner. Fallout 76 brings a whole new aspect of the Fallout universe by introducing the first-ever multiplayer game. The unique mix of player vs environment and player vs player structure will allow you to play the same old Fallout, but with friends (or complete strangers) on the same server. If you’re feeling lucky, you can even engage in combat with other players, but only if they want to fight you back. And if you’re really hyped up on Nuka-Cola, you and your team can create a fallout of your own by acquiring nuclear launch codes and firing a nuclear missile, creating a whole new nuclear environment.

A lot of exciting stuff is just around the corner when the door to Vault 76 opens on November 14, 2018. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you preorder your copy before launch, you can get in on some sweet in-game items that are detailed below. Alongside that, there are a couple of awesome real-life collector items available for true Fallout 76 fans! Below is our official Fallout 76 preorder guide.

Fallout 76 Standard Edition

Price: $60

Of course, like any game, there is a standard edition. Unfortunately, there aren’t really any goodies that come with the standard edition. The main perk of preordering the standard edition of Fallout 76 is that you get access to the Break It Early Test Application, or the BETA as it is otherwise known.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

Price: $80

The Tricentennial Edition is where all the good stuff is at. Alongside the base game, this version includes:

BETA Access

Tricentennial Power Armor Customization

Tricentennial Weapon Customization

Vault Boy Mascot Head

Uncle Sam Outfit

Celebratory Vault Boy Saluting Emote

First Class Tricentennial Workshop Posters

Tricentennial Commemorative Photo Frame

You’re going to need a lot of stuff to celebrate 300 years of America’s existence, so it’s a good thing that the Tricentennial Edition has your back!

You will now have the ability to customize the T-51, T-45, T-60, and X-01 Power Armors with a Tricentennial theme. In addition, you will also be able to customize the 10MM Pistol, Hatchet, and Laser Rifle with the same custom theme.

Everyone knows that the Vault Boy is a dashing and handsome young man, but did you know that you’ll be able to look just like him? With the Vault Boy mascot head, your character will be able to resemble the stylish Vault Boy! Honestly, what could be better?

Perhaps an Uncle Sam outfit could be. After all, he is one of the most iconic personifications of America! And he wants you to make America proud by wearing the Uncle Sam outfit and let everyone one know that the post-nuclear United States is alive and well!

In addition to all these fun, customizable and wearable items, you will also receive a Vault Boy saluting emote, workshop posters, and a commemorative photo frame. This is just icing on America’s birthday cake.

Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition

Price: $199.99 SOLD OUT

If you were lucky enough to grab the Power Armor Edition, you are going to get a lot of cool stuff. I won’t go through it all to save everyone else from being jealous. However, if you are interested in what you could have had or if you forgot what you ordered, you can check out the links above to see what is included in the Power Armor Edition.

Real Life Merchandise:

Fallout 76 Platinum Edition Prima Guide

Price: $115

With the Platinum Edition Prima Guide, you can own your very own guide to post-nuclear West Virginia in real life and in the game! The guide includes:

Digital Map

Collector’s Case

Numbered Art Print

Three Mini Journals

Appalachia Regional Postcard Pack

Local Brew Beverage Coasters

Double-Sided Map Poster

Alternate Covers and Treatments for the Guide

Honestly, what more could you come up with to be included in this set? The Platinum Guide will allow you to bring a little bit of the West Virginia countryside into your home. The guide is filled with detailed training, quest breakdowns, crafting and building guides, tips, and a world atlas. This guide will be able to answer any question that you may have!

Fallout 76 Official Collector’s Edition Guide

Price: $50

All right alright so maybe $115 is a little too much for you to spend on a guide. If that’s the case, then the Collector’s Edition Guide is just right for you. With quest walkthroughs, building and crafting tips, multiplayer tips, a post-apocalyptic atlas, a West Virginia poster map, and more, this hardcover 554-page guide is a sure-fire way to help you survive the wasteland.

Fallout 76 Official Guide

Price: $30

This softcover guide will give you the survival basics. Filled with training tips, quest walkthroughs, building and crafting tips, a post-apocalyptic atlas, and more, this guide will be just the thing you need when the door to Vault 76 opens!

Pip-Boy 2000 MK VI

Price: $150

You can now own your very own Pip-Boy 2000. True to the Pip-Boy’s seen in the Fallout world, this collectible is an exact replica. With over 100 easy to construct pieces, this is going to be the perfect item for your man-cave. Display it in its carrying case or put it together, for the ultimate fan experience.

Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook

Price: $35

Have you ever wondered what InstaMash or Iguana-on-a-stick tastes like? Well, now you can find out! Well, sort of. The Vault Dweller’s Cookbook has 70 Fallout inspired recipies that will make you feel like you’re right there in the game! I mean, come on, who hasn’t wondered what BlamCo Mac & Cheese tastes like?

Well, that’s all we have for you in our Fallout 76 preorder guide. Make sure that you preorder your copy before Fallout 76 releases on November 14th and don’t forget to pick up all you’re collectible items as well!

I’ll see you out there in the West Virginia Wasteland!