Could Déraciné Be Hinting at Bloodborne 2?

FromSoftware’s latest PlayStation VR title Déraciné holds many secrets, some of which may be suggesting the existence of a Bloodborne sequel. In a post from Piccio_ssl on ResetEra, there’s a GIF that shows the player holding a doll, whose arms perform the “Make Contact” gesture that players can emote in Bloodborne. The Fiona Doll, when examined, also has a suspicious description that sounds like something from Bloodborne’s narrative:

A doll of the stone girl Fiona

who appears in the unfinished tale. When a person has a bad dream, Fiona

appears and helps them flee.

There is also a book within Déraciné titled Blood & Bones, with a font that bears a striking resemblance to Bloodborne’s. The character on the front cover also appears to have weapons similar to the title. The book also mentions characters painting their faces with the blood of gods, and making weapons that are also imbued with the blood of gods.

But that’s not all. Players can also find another doll called the Seafaring Sage, which has this description upon inspection:

A statuette of a seafaring sage that appears

in an unfinished tale. It is said to appear in bad dreams, to watch

over those who attempt to leave.

FromSoftware doesn’t shy away from obscurity when it comes to references, so whether these are just fun little nods to their past title or a vague message for something down the road remains to be seen. If you’re interested in playing Déraciné, you should also check out our review on the VR title. If you’re hungry for more things Bloodborne, you should definitely have a look at the Bloodborne comic series from Titan Comics.

What do you think? Is FromSoftware just messing with us or are they trying to hint at something bigger? Let us know what you think in the comments.

[Source: ResetEra]