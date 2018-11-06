PlayStation Store Global Update – November 6, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

November’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Battlefield V Deluxe Edition ($79.99)(out 11-15)

Battlefield V Standard Edition ($59.99)(out 11-20)

Farming Simulator 19 ($49.99)(out 11-20)

Farming Simulator 19 Premium Edition ($89.99)(out 11-20)

The Sims 4 Seasons Expansion pack ($39.99)(out 11-13)

Squishies ($19.99)(out 11-20)

PSVR Games

Déraciné ($29.99)

LEGENDS OF CATALONIA: The Land of Barcelona (Free)

Starbear: Taxi ($4.99)

Syren ($19.99)

Transpose ($17.99)

PS4 Demos

Croc’s World Demo

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight

PS4 Games

8-Bit Armies – Deluxe Edition ($34.99/PS+ $27.99)

Carnival Games ($39.99)

Croc’s World ($5.99)

Death Mark ($49.99)

Doodle Devil&Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes Bundle ($7.99)

The Forest ($19.99)

Freaky Awesome ($12.99)

Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles & Portal of Evil ($7.99)

Grip ($39.99)

Jagged Alliance: Rage! ($29.99)

LEGENDS OF CATALONIA: The Land of Barcelona (Free to play)

NEKOPARA Vol.1 ($14.99)

Omen of Sorrow ($49.99)

The Quiet man ($13.49)

Road Redemption ($19.99)

Shadow of Loot Box ($6.39)

The Shapeshifting Detective ($12.99/PS+ $10.39)

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle ($49.99)

Skytime ($2.99)

Super Pixel racers ($14.99)

Super Volley Blast ($9.99)

Swords and Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon – Launch Pack ($13.49)

Syren ($19.99)

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! ($49.99)

Transpose ($17.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Royal Magic Knight Set – Blue ($4.99)

Cryptract: PS Plus Reward (Free and exclusive for PS+)

DEAD AHEAD: ZOMBIE WARFARE – Super Military pack ($15.99)

Dungeon Defenders II – Autumn Etherian Gem Mine ($9.99)

Fortnite Battle Royale – The Summit Striker Pack ($4.99)

Grip DLC (Free and up)

Steep X Games DLC ($9.99)

Valkyria Chronicles 4: Expert Level Skirmishes ($4.99)

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA Upgrade DLC ($15.99)

WWE 2K19 Ronda & Rey pack ($7.99)

WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition Pack! ($7.99)

PS Vita Games

Death Mark ($39.99)

Revenge of the Bird King ($4.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3