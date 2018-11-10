Hollow Knight Physical Version Cancelled, Team Cherry and Skybound Partnership Dissolved

Hollow Knight developer, Team Cherry, and Skybound Games have regretfully announced that they’re no longer working on physical editions of the game, and have mutually ended their partnership.

In a note on its website, Team Cherry revealed that it underestimated the amount of effort required to produce physical copies. With its three-member team currently involved in Hollow Knight‘s ongoing development, the studio is unable to manage the task.

However, Team Cherry offered a small glimmer of hope. The developer has said that it’ll look into “other ways” to release Hollow Knight physically sometime in the future but quantities are “likely” to be limited.

“We’d like to thank Skybound for the amazing opportunity they provided, and for their professionalism and enthusiasm the whole way,” the note concluded.

Over on Twitter, Skybound Games wished Team Cherry continued success but didn’t have anything else to add.

We are saddened to share that we’ll no longer be working with @TeamCherryGames to bring #HollowKnight to new platforms. We absolutely love the game and wish Team Cherry continued success. We look forward to seeing what’s next for them. pic.twitter.com/Cyp9tniGKu — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) November 9, 2018

Hollow Knight is currently available digitally on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: Team Cherry]