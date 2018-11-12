The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Storybook Edition Is a True Fairy Tale

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince will be released on February 12, 2019 outside of Japan. Those who are particularly enamored by this game’s storybook setting will want to consider getting the Storybook Edition of this puzzle platformer. It might make fairy tale dreams come true.

This special edition includes the following for $39.99:

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince for PS4™

A Limited Edition Collector’s Box

“The Little Liar’s Fairy Tale” Book

“Lullabies for the Blind Prince,” The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince‘s Original Soundtrack CD

NIS America is also selling an adorable Wolf Plush version of the princess. In the game, you’ll be able to switch between her real wolf self and her princess disguise to solve puzzles and lead the prince on a journey to cure his blindness. With this seven inch tall plush, you can appreciate her true, surprisingly soft form for $29.99

Lastly, NIS America is selling an Acrylic Stand depicting the princess and the prince standing side by side in the forest. This piece of commemorative art costs $14.99.

Take a look at everything that’s available for purchase.

If you preorder the Storybook Edition with the Wolf Plush and Acrylic Stand, you’ll get a $5 discount and free shipping on your complete order.

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince will be released on February 12, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

[Source: NIS America]