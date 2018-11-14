Bust a Move When Floor Kids Arrives on PS4 This November

With an original soundtrack by Kid Koala, Floor Kids‘ hand-drawn artstyle and breakdance routines bring some unique charm to the rhythm game genre. Featuring over forty original songs and eight original characters, you can create a dance style all your own when Floor Kids comes to the PlayStation 4 on November 27, 2018.

Watch the breakdown in the trailer below.

Pulling directly from his life, creator and animator Jonathan Ng (aka JonJon) saw Floor Kids as the marriage between his two passions: animation and the breakdance scene. His collaboration with Kid Koala happened by chance, but once it did, there was no looking back.

It took ten years for Floor Kids to go from an idea to the game it is today. On the official PlayStation blog JonJon referred to the process as “10,000 drawings [and] 5 trillion lines of code,” which were all done in the hopes of making a game people would find fun.

Below are some tips from the developer on how to own the dance floor.

Combo hints are located on the backs of the character recruit cards and are instrumental in achieving the highest scores. Cards are located in the Break Deck , accessible from the map screen in Story Mode .

are located on the backs of the character recruit cards and are instrumental in achieving the highest scores. Cards are located in the , accessible from the map screen in . Infinity Mode lets you practice and master your combos without the pressure of fixed time.

lets you practice and master your combos without the pressure of fixed time. Discover the hidden Strobe state during power moves by spinning the left analog stick faster to accelerate your spin, when at max speed, repeatedly press the analog stick like a button to S-T-R-O-B-E !

state during by spinning the left analog stick faster to accelerate your spin, when at max speed, repeatedly press the analog stick like a button to ! Earn extra Flyness points by adding holds and poses to your routine by pressing L1 or R1 during top rock or down rock moves.

by adding and to your routine by pressing L1 or R1 during or moves. Add flyness hops to your freezes by pressing L1 and R1 during a freeze.

Floor Kids is coming to the PlayStation 4 on November 27, 2018. For more rhythm game action, be sure to check out our review of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! and stay tuned for the upcoming VR rhythm game, Beat Saber.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]