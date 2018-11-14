Subnautica Will Officially Make a Splash on the PS4 This December

Subnautica encourages you to explore while challenging you to survive its underwater environment. After plenty of speculation and alleged leaks, the official release date has been set for December 4, 2018 on the PlayStation 4. The game will be available both digitally and physically, but those in Europe will have to wait until December 7th if they want the game on a disc.

In a recent post, Unknown Worlds Entertainment admitted it is venturing into unknown territory by porting the game to the PS4, as it is traditionally a PC game developer. While December 4th is the official release date, the team took the time to mention that nothing in this world is ever certain, stating:

It’s important we be honest about dates. We’re very confident we will hit December 4th, but we can never be 100% sure of any date, ever. Game development is a wild ride. Unexpected issues could still cause a last minute delay. If something happens, we will keep you updated.

This statement is likely just to cover its bases. Still, this kind of qualifier is usually attached to release windows, rather than hard dates. While the team is “super nervous and super excited” about the PS4 release, mostly it is just grateful for the companies and fans that made it happen.

We are thankful to Panic Button & Gearbox Publishing for working with us to bring Subnautica to PlayStation. Thank you to everyone that pushed us to release on PlayStation. Your tweets, emails, and other messages were instrumental in bringing about the decision to bring Subnautica to consoles. We are grateful for your patience as we have navigated the unfamiliar waters of PlayStation development.

It has been almost a year since Subnautica officially launched after four years in early access but it’s finally coming to PS4.

Will you be diving into Subnautica when it releases on December 4, 2018?

[Source: Unknown Worlds]