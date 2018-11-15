Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Fell Short of Initial Expectations

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, which seems to have generally been well-received, isn’t quite performing like developer CD Projekt RED expected it to.

As reported by Eurogamer, CD Projekt RED, during an earnings call, noted that the company “drove up” its expectations for Thronebreaker after the early response to the game from the community. Unfortunately, while CD Projekt RED insists it was not a financial failure, those heightened expectations proved to be a bit too high, at least for sales right out of the gate.

During the call, CD Projekt RED stated that it expects Thronebreaker “will continue to positively affect our bottom line,” and that it’s too early to make any further decisions on the future of this style of game.

If you aren’t familiar, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales started out as a much smaller Gwent campaign, but was eventually fleshed out into its own, single-player RPG on a much larger scale. So far only the PC version has released, with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions set to launch on December 4, 2018. Still, after initially announcing Thronebreaker as a GOG exclusive, the game quickly appeared on Steam after the fact.

It will be interesting to see if the console-based portions of the Witcher fanbase will make a significant impact on these early numbers or not, but for now it seems like CD Projekt RED now expects Thronebreaker to be more of a slow burn in terms of sales.

[Source: Eurogamer]