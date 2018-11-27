PlayStation Store Global Update – November 27, 2018

North American Update

November’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 ($59.99)(out 12-11)

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 DIGITAL PREMIUM EDITION ($89.99)(out 12-11)

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS: Looter’s Edition ($29.99)(out 12-7)

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS: Champion’s Edition ($59.39)(out 12-7)

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS: Survivor’s Edition ($49.79)(out 12-7)

PSVR Games

Affected: The Manor ($7.99)

In Death ($29.99/PS+ $23.99)

Space Pirate Trainer ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

Twisty Puzzle Simulator ($9.99)

Titanic VR ($19.99)

PS4 Demos

Energy Cycle Edge

Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET

PS4 Games

Alien Shooter & Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes ($7.99)

Batman: Arkham Collection ($59.99)

Bring to Light ($19.99)

Darksiders III ($59.99)

Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition ($99.99)

Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Floor Kids ($19.99)

Gundemoniums ($14.99)

I am the Hero ($7.99)

Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)

Ride 3 Gold Edition ($79.99)

Storm Boy ($5.99)

Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials ($4.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Upgrade ($19.99)

Darksiders III Season Pass ($19.99)

DEAD AHEAD:ZOMBIE WARFARE Super Coin Pack ($13.99)

Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC ($2.99 and up)

Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass ($49.99)

Firewall Zero Hour DLC (Free and up)

Life is Strange 2 Mascot Bundle ($1.99)

Train Sim World: Long Island Rail Road ($29.99)

Warframe: PS4 Renown Pack XIV ($9.99/PS+ $7.99)

PS Vita Games

Gundemoniums ($14.99)

I am the Hero ($7.99)

Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes ($9.99)

Revenge of the Bird King ($4.99)

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut ($12.99)

