Hidetaka Miyazaki Feels Déraciné’s Bloodborne Easter Egg Caused ‘Great Inconvenience’ to Sony

A while ago, FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki said that he was “sorry for getting everyone’s hopes up” by adding a Bloodborne Easter egg to Déraciné. For those who aren’t aware, the studio’s PlayStation VR title included a little nod to the hit PlayStation 4 exclusive but fans started looking too much into the language used in the Easter egg, and became convinced that a Bloodborne sequel was in the works. Not quite.

In a new interview with Game Informer, Miyazaki touched on the subject again, revealing that he feels the buzz surrounding the Easter egg caused “great inconvenience to Sony.”

“It was just supposed to be a little homage, but people kind of expected Bloodborne 2 and it kind of got a little bit crazy,” he explained. “So, we feel like we caused a great inconvenience to Sony, and that was really not our intention.”

Game Informer asked Miyazaki if he planned to pay homage to the Souls games in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, to which he said that the studio wants to “tread a little bit more carefully” on that front.

“That [Bloodborne] reference, that nod itself caused a much greater stir than we expected,” he added. “Way more than we expected. When we were given that idea like, ‘Why don’t you just put a little nod in there? It’d be great.’ And we tried it and it blew up.”

On a more positive note, Miyazaki acknowledged that the Easter egg ended up generating a lot of attention for Déraciné.

You can go Easter egg hunting in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on March 22, 2019. The Activision-published title will release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Game Informer]