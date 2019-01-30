Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Next Lost Tales of Greece Chapter, Poet’s Legacy, Is Live

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has a new chapter to The Lost Tales of Greece. Poet’s Legacy is here and it’s available now, as announced on Twitter by the official Assassin’s Creed account.

Poet’s Legacy is now available in #AssassinsCreedOdyssey and is free for all players! In this new Lost Tale of Greece, you’ll learn that she isn’t quite what she seems as you become increasingly involved in her risqué performances. pic.twitter.com/jtJhLhBqyp — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) January 29, 2019

This update arrives as part of a massive January 2019 update the team mapped out earlier this year. In Poet’s Legacy, players will meet Greece’s most scandalous poet, but this questline will have some unexpected turns. There’s more than meets the eye to this character.

Hopefully, this DLC goes over well with the community. The last major update provided the second episode of Legacy of the Blade and undermined player choice in a major way. While players were able to choose the sexuality of their character in the main game, they were funneled into a story that could be in opposition to that sexuality in the DLC. Ubisoft has since apologized and described the whole ordeal as a learning experience for the team, who is now course correcting the story.

If done right, Poet’s Legacy could be the start of restoring faith in Ubisoft’s ongoing support of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

[Source: Twitter]