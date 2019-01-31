Tanita Twin Stick Controller’s Successful Funding Will Bring the Arcade Experience to PS4

Tanita’s PlayStation 4 Twin Stick controller has been successfully crowdfunded. Now, players will be able to get the arcade experience they crave. This peripheral will pair perfectly with the first three Virtual-On games it’s designed for, all of which are getting ported to the PlayStation 4. This includes Virtual On: Cyber Troopers, Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram, and Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Force.

The project was crowdfunded through Campfire and was 194% funded, almost doubling its goal. Initially, the campaign aimed to raise 44.6 million yen. On January 30, 2019, the campaign came to a close and clocked in at 86,707,491 yen, which is approximately $797,966 raised by 2,018 backers.

On its own, this campaign speaks to the Twin Stick controller’s popularity. It’s even more impressive when you take into account that an earlier crowdfunding campaign for the controller was done and reached 136,448,225 yen, which is approximately $1,255,729.

Don’t let the final outcome fool you. The road to a successful Campfire campaign wasn’t an easy one for Tanita. Its very first campaign failed to meet the goal at all. After that, the company lowered its goal to something more realistic: 1,000 units. Since then, it has found success twice over. This serves as a reminder that sometimes getting a “win” in the video game industry is just a matter of using one failure to fuel a subsequent success.

These recently funded controllers will ship to backers sometime in March 2020. Once again, Tanita’s Twin Stick controller will be compatible with Sega‘s upcoming Virtual-On releases. It’s unclear what other titles will be able to take advantage of this peripheral, but if nothing else, you’ll be able to fight mech versus mech with both sticks in hand.

[Source: Twinfinite]